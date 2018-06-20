Skinner obit

Harold Skinner, 79, of Graceville, Poplar Springs Community, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 at his residence.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brown-Bush-Tindel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Harold was born in Hartford, AL on November 20, 1938 to the late Clovus and Martha Jean Fain Skinner. A retired carpenter, he loved fishing, hunting, singing and playing his guitar, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.

He was predeceased by his wife Nancy Skinner, son Randy Skinner, his son-in-law Joe Bien, two sisters Joanie Skinner and Judy McCullough.

Survived by his daughter Tammy and husband Jim Garrett, Taylor, AL; two grandchildren Krystal Bien (Eric Turner), Esto, FL, Joseph Bien (Sara), Grand Ridge, FL; four grandchildren Randi, Riley, Ezekiel, Oliver; two sisters Janice Brown (Billy Charles), Enterprise, AL, Jean Marrell, Lake Wales, FL; one brother-in-law Preston McCullough, Lake Wales, FL; a host of nieces and nephews.