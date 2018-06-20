Fennell obit

Minnie Glen Floyd Fennell, age 75, of Fort Worth, Florida, formerly of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 15, 2018 in Boynton, Florida.

She was born on August 8, 1942, in Campbellton, Florida, to the late Gentle Floyd and the late Era Mae Floyd (Robinson). Her early education was received in the Jackson County School System. Later she moved to Port St. Joe, Florida, where she graduated from Washington Senior High School.

Minnie and her family moved to Okeechobee, Florida, in 1965. While in Okeechobee, she worked as a Cottage Parent for the Florida School for Boys and then the Okeechobee County School District as a Teacher’s Aide. Minnie retired from the Okeechobee County School District in 2002.

God gave her the gift of giving and she never hesitated to give to anyone that was in need. She was also a great cook. She touched many lives with her food and her cooking brought people from many different backgrounds together.

Minnie gave her life to Christ at an early age. While in Okeechobee, she attended Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and New St. Stephens African Methodist Episcopal Church. When she moved to Lake Worth, Florida, she worshiped at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.

She is loved and missed by her family, many relatives and friends!

She met and married Zebedee Fennell. From this union four children were born: Era Dionne, Candace Lashawn, Derrick Tramane and Raymond Gregory, affectionately known as Tony; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 (EST) until funeral time of 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the New Bethel AME Church, 146 Avenue A in Port St. Joe, Florida.

She will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.