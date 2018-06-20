FDOT program available at Watermelon Festival

Reliable transportation is critical to connecting people with jobs and supporting a rural economy. Employees with dependable transportation help businesses with retention and gain access to a larger applicant pool.

rideOn commuter services will be at the Panhandle Watermelon Festival to help connect people with transportation options to work. The Florida Department of Transportation program is a resource for employees and will be available to answer questions about transportation to work through carpools, vanpools, community transportation disadvantaged, and other sustainable options.

The event will be held at the Washington County Agricultural Center in Chipley, FL on June 23, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information about rideOn, call 850-332-7976 ext. 203 or email Caitlin Cerame.

rideOn is a program of the West Florida Regional Planning Council, and is funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.