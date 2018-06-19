Westville man arrested after attacking victim with axe handle

A man faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and aggravated battery after a physical altercation was reported to law enforcement.

Late Tuesday night, June 12, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunications Center received a 911 call reporting a physical disturbance in the area of Wilcox Crossing in Caryville. The caller initially reported a man had beaten him and threatened him with a gun.

Once deputies were on scene, they located a man hiding deep within a wooded area with what appeared to be multiple injuries to both legs and a large laceration on his forearm. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment of the injuries sustained.

During the investigation, the victim advised law enforcement he was originally accompanied by a male, dressed as a woman, who drove him to the location to engage in a sexual encounter. As they arrived at a dead-end road, the subject began injecting himself with meth. The victim then reported once he denied use of the drug, the male subject began to beat him with a large wooden stick before being able to escape by running into the woods.

A short time later, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office contacted WCSO investigators reporting a man had contacted their office regarding the incident. At this time, the male subject was identified as 33-year-old Richard Blake Boles of Westville, FL.

Boles met law enforcement at the location of the incident and advised investigators that he had previously been there with the victim. An altercation ensued and Boles admitted to repeatedly striking the victim with an axe handle.

A search of Boles’ vehicle resulted in the discovery of a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and an axe handle, which contained several areas of blood.

Boles was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and possession of methamphetamine.

“I urge each of you to be aware of your surroundings and the people you are associated with, states Sheriff Kevin Crews. We are very fortunate this did not have a different ending.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.