Sirmans obit

Julia “Boots” Tobias Sirmans of Adel, Georgia, passed from this life on April 21, 2018. Boots was the oldest daughter of Frank and Louise Tobias, and was born in Chipley, Florida, on March 20, 1924. She moved to Adel, Georgia, and where she made her home these many years. Boots and her two boys made frequent trips to Chipley which was a highlight for the homefolks. She always brought her famous pound cake, pimento cheese, and green tomato pickles.

Boots is preceded in death by her father, mother, and two sisters: Carolyn Williams and Bobby Craven. She is survived by her sons: Cecil (Letty) Sirmans, Jr. of Dalton, Georgia; and Michael Sirmans of Adel, Georgia; grandsons: Greg (Stephanie) Perry, Chris (Tina) Sirmans, and Mark (Brook) Sirmans; nine great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Frank (Jackie) Tobias, Jr. of West Palm Beach; uncle by marriage, Jim Clemmons; several nieces, and a nephew, who will always remember “Bootsie” buck-dancing across the living room.

Memorialization by cremation with a graveside memorial to be held at the Tobias plot of Glenwood Cemetery, in Chipley, Florida, on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at 10:00 A.M., with Brown Funeral Home directing. Friends and family may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.