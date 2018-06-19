Shadrick obit

Joshua Adam Shadrick, age 35 of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2018 due to a tragic work related accident.

Joshua was born on September 8, 1982 in Panama City, Florida to Calvin Shadrick Jr. and Connie Richardson Shadrick. He was a lifelong resident of Southport, Florida and worked as a Tree Surgeon.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Calvin Sr. and Minnie Shadrick; maternal grandfather: Fred Richardson.

He is survived by his father: Calvin Jessie Shadrick Jr. and Lisa Penny of Southport, FL; mother: Connie Shadrick and Leon Mathis of Southport, FL; son: Blaike Riley Shadrick of Southport, FL; maternal grandmother: Wilma Richarson of Southport, FL; brother: Mitchell Hall and his daughter Morgan of Southport, FL; sister: Amanda Benton and husband Drew and their son Cade of Panama City, FL; step sister: Brittney Atwell and her children Aimee and Clayton of Panama City, FL; several aunts, uncles and extended family.

Funeral service will be held 10A.M. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Sandhills Assembly of God with Rev. Nixon Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Southport Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8P.M. Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Sandhills Assembly of God.

Pallbearers asked to serve are Ricky Morrison, Brian Barfield, Chris Goodwin, Mitchell Hall, Jonathon Upfold, Randy Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Benton, George Jordan, Marvin Benton, Ricky Ard, and Sam Burnham.