Reeder obit

Grace Fussell Reeder, 96, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, in Pensacola, Florida. Known to her family as Hilda, she was one of five children to Harvey Fussell and Josie Inez Bruner of Chipley, born on January 17, 1922.

She met her husband, Woodrow Wilson Reeder, in Chipley and they married January 22, 1942. After the war, they made their home in Pensacola, where she had a successful career with Southern Bell, retiring as the Chief Operator in 1976.

Although she had no children of her own, she was a caring and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. It was always a treat to visit Aunt Hilda and Uncle Woodrow over the years.

Her health declined over the past seven years and was a resident at The Haven of Our Lady of Peace. Her good friend, James Hewett, and her devoted sister, Lois Jean Hughes, took turns keeping her company and ensuring she was well cared for. After Lois had to move back home, James remained dedicated to her care through her final days. The family thanks the staff at The Haven, as well as Regency Hospice, for their compassionate and quality care over the years.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings: sisters Zella Peel, Hilma Johnson, Lois Jean Hughes, and brother Julius Fussell, all of Chipley. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families: Patricia Joiner, Johnny Fussell, and Ella Jo Miles of Chipley, Lea Ann Gates of Havana, Phil Hughes and Judy Miles of Tallahassee, and Mary Driggers of Ponte Vedra Beach.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Following the visitation will be a Graveside Service held at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL are in charge of the arrangements.

