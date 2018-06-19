Christy obit

Edwin J. Christy, age 87 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2018 at his residence.

Edwin was born on December 10, 1930 in Jefferson City, Missouri to the late Jennings and Estella Hardy Christy. Edwin served in the United States Air Force as a Rescue Helicopter Pilot and attained the rank of Major before his retirement. During his service he garnered over 5000 hours of flight time and was a part of conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, Panama, and Thailand. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joe Ann Christy of Chipley, FL; two sons: Edwin Alan Christy of Chipley, FL, Roger Bryan Christy and his wife Phyliss of Largo, FL; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:30P.M. Friday, June 22, 2018 at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville, Florida with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.