BCF president served students midnight breakfast

The final weeks of every semester are always very exciting for students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) as they prepare to go home or serve through missions, at camps, internships, and other positions of ministry over the summer. The excitement does not come without some stress, however, as this is also the time where students conclude all of their hard work from the semester by completing final projects, papers, and exams. In response to his understanding of the great need for taking a break from hours of studying, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen began the tradition of “Midnight Breakfast” many semesters ago. This delicious meal held on the Monday night of every finals week provides stressed students a much needed study break and proper nourishment.

This past semester, students lined up in front of the school’s dining facility, The Deese Center, enthusiastically waiting for the late night breakfast to begin. The breakfast opened with a student-led blessing as students funneled through the doors and were served a hot breakfast by Kinchen and other faculty members.

Complete with their aprons sewn by the BCF First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen, servers welcomed each student by filling their plates with large portions of mouth-watering grits, hash browns, eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, and biscuits. The hustle and bustle of finals week disappeared from the campus as students enjoyed each other’s company and were reminded of the immense support and prayers they receive from the administration. BCF seniors Abigail Richards and Stacey Andongo have been coming to Midnight Breakfast every semester since they began their journey at BCF but said that this year’s breakfast was “by far, one of the best.”

Kinchen expressed that he truly enjoys this special time with the students as he encourages them to finish strong and give an account of what they have learned during the semester. Following the late night breakfast, students dispersed to work on study guides, review material, and complete their exams.

For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.