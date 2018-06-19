“The Biggest All-Night Singing in the World!” returns to Bonifay on Saturday, June 30, at Memorial Field. Featured in concert will be the “11-time Group of the Year”, the BOOTH BROTHERS, GOLD CITY, PERRYS, BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE, LEFEVRE QUARTET, the GUARDIANS, and FOUR CALVARY. Music will begin at 6:30pm.

This annual event is recognized as the largest outdoor gospel music event in America!

Adult advance tickets are $15; adult tickets day of sing at the gate are $20; children ages 3-12 are $5 at the gate only. Advance tickets are available at Piggly Wiggly & Doc’s Market – BONIFAY; WTYS Radio – MARIANNA, FL; One South Bank – CHIPLEY; Main Street Consignment – PANAMA CITY; and Dove Christian Supply – DOTHAN, AL.

Bring lawn chairs for field seating, or bleachers are available. Gates open to the stadium at 9am June 30 to set chairs out. Sing is held rain or shine. FREE parking on the grounds. Small coolers are allowed, and concessions will be available.

Memorial Field is located on Hwy 79 in Bonifay, two miles north of I-10. For more information, find us on facebook at Bonifay Southern Gospel Sing or call (941) 756-6942.