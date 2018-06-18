Ralph Ray family creates endowment

Marlene J. Ray on behalf of the Ralph W. Ray Family presented a donation to the Florida Panhandle Technical College Foundation of $10,370.00 to establish a scholarship for a student studying business or administrative management at FPTC. This donation is a specific endowment that will be presented annually as the Ralph W. Ray Scholarship in perpetuity.

Ralph Ray taught at Chipley High School for 15 years (1952 to 1967) and then 25 years (1967 to 1992) at the Washington-Holmes Vocation Technical Center now known as Florida Panhandle Technical College. He always considered teaching to be a “calling” of the highest order and in addition to his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green Business University (Bowling Green, KY, 1952), he also completed a Master’s Degree at Florida State University. Ralph and Marlene, who had a nursing career, married in 1960 and raised three children in Chipley during their 57-year marriage that includes grandchildren. Originally from McCool, MS, Ralph served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy overseas in Guam. In addition to teaching for over 40 years, Ralph also unselfishly provided his leadership to the Lions Club and Chipley First United Methodist Church.

The WHTC Foundation, Inc., was founded in 1986 to provide financial assistance to students attending the Technical Center, and today the school offers over 40 degree and certification programs, as well as providing dual enrollment opportunities for high school students to obtain advanced training prior to high school graduation. During the past six years, the FPTC Foundation has provided financial assistance of over $250,000 to 450+ students, and this fiscal year will provide another $37,500 to about 60 students.

The Foundation has endowed funds that are invested in a diverse professionally managed portfolio but depends on the fund-raising campaign each year for about 2/3rd of its aid funds. As an IRS Section 501(c)(3) charitable organization, donations to the FPTC Foundation are tax deductible under federal income tax regulations for most tax payers. Governed by a Board of 9 Directors and with a Committee of Trustees of 27 that provides oversight and strategic planning, the FPTC Foundation is one of the most active scholarship programs in Washington, Holmes, and Jackson counties.

While the Foundation needs its annual donors to operate its successful student aid programs, it is also in need of more endowment funds in larger donations. In recent years, the Foundation has accepted donations of real estate, publicly traded stock and private grants, and can accept donations in almost any format. To learn more about the FPTC Foundation, contact Chairman Jim Town at (850) 773-8000.