May unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in May 2018, down 0.1 percentage point from the April 2018 rate and down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago. There were 391,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,217,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in May.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,746,800 in May 2018, an increase of 15,100 jobs over the month. The state gained 180,200 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.1 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 3.6 percent in May 2018. This rate was 0.7 percentage point lower than the region’s year ago rate of 4.3 percent.

Information furnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity.