“George M. Cohan Tonight!” hits the stage soon

Join us for George M. Cohan Tonight! This one man show starring Kevin Russell and directed by Mil Cox will take the stage July 14 at 7:00 p.m. and July 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Spanish Trail Playhouse (680 2nd Street, Chipley).

George M. Cohan Tonight! is a 2006 musical, conceived, written and arranged by Chip Deffaa, with music and lyrics by George M. Cohan, and additional material by Chip Deffaa. It is a one-man show depicting the life and music of Cohan utilizing his songs, dance routines, memoirs, and the stories of those who knew him. Able to be performed in dozens of venues, George M. Cohan Tonight! opened Off-Broadway in 2006 at the Irish Repertory Theatre in New York City. The original cast album is available from Sh-K-Boom Records/ Ghostlight Records.

Tickets are $15 and will be on sale soon online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or at The Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre box office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida. The ticket office will be open Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and until 1:00 p.m. the week of the show. Call 638-9113 for more information.