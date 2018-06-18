Brogdon obit

Mattie Lou Brogdon, age 99, of the Lovedale Community, went to be with her Lord Saturday morning, June 16, 2018 after a lengthy stay in the Jackson Hospital. She was a life long resident of Jackson County, Florida.

After graduating from Malone High School, Mattie Lou began her career as a secretary at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee. After World War II ended, and the hospital at Marianna Army Air Field was converted to a Tuberculosis Sanitarium, she worked there as a secretary to the facility’s Medical Director until the facility was relocated to Tallahassee, and became the Executive Assistant to Dean Allen, the Registrar at Chipola Jr. College. After more than 25 years, Mattie Lou retired and began serving as a volunteer at Jackson Hospital, a job she loved until her retirement after over 10 years of service.

Mattie Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Waymon Brogdon; her beloved parents, William Hardy and Eva Stewart Cox; three brothers, Buford Cox, Charles (C.H.) Cox, and Larry A. Cox; four sisters; Ida Belle Cox, Lela Cox Hart, Berta Thomas Ledford, and Myrtice Mooneyham Kazee; one stepson, Charles Brogdon.

She is survived by one sister, Wilma Cox Rauhe, seven nephews, five nieces, two step great grandchildren, and numerous grand nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Circle Hill Baptist Church, where Mattie Lou was a life long member, with Pastor John Holly officiating. Interment will follow in the Circle Hill Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Circle Hill Baptist Church.

The family of Mattie Lou Brogdon would like to acknowledge and express their eternal thanks to her Doctor, Stephan Spence, the Jackson Hospital Staff, and especially to her close neighbors and church family who provided love and support over her lifetime.

Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Circle Hill Baptist Church or the Florida Baptist Children’s Home.