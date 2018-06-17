Williams obit

Mr. Charles Williams, age 91 from Chipley, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2018.

Charlie was born in Ocala, Florida. He was a faithful Christian and an avid grower of daylilies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Inez Williams; siblings: Lewis Williams, Betty Stipanovich, Bobby Williams and Jimmy Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Shirley Williams; sister: Joetta Smith; daughters: Christie Sorrells, Melanie Williams (Terry), Kimberly Loehr (Larry); step children: Angie Brown, Dale Cibrowski, Darrell Bailey (Vicki); eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Visitation is on Tuesday, June 19th at 10:00A.M. at Shepherds Gate Church, 1915 Ferguson Road (Hwy 77), Sunny Hills, Florida. Memorial service to follow at 11:00A.M. at the church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.