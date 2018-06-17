Hatcher obit

Eloise Womack Hatcher, 88, of Grand Ridge, FL died Friday, June 15, 2018 at her home. She was born in Cowarts, AL, July 31, 1929. She moved to Houston, TX in 1950 where she raised her family and worked in the family business. She retired and moved to Grand Ridge in 1979. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertis Lee and Essie Paulk; husband, Rudolph Womack; second husband, Roy Hatcher; son-in-law, Perry Riley; siblings John Albert Paulk, Bill Paulk and Ethel Parish.

Survivors include daughter, Joyce Riley and husband, David Edenfield of Marianna; son, Larry Womack and wife, Charlotte of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Angela Daniels and husband, Michael of Marianna; Nathan Riley and wife, Jesse of Cleveland, TX and Morgan Womack of Houston, TX; great grandchildren, John Perry Daniels, Kate Riley and Charlotte Riley; siblings Doris Bayles, Betty Bouington and Jerry Paulk; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Sincere appreciation to her loving caregivers, Shonneta Hamm, Sharon Hamm, Winnie Anderson and Bethany Overholt.

Funeral services will be 11a.m., Wednesday, June 20, at Providence Baptist Church in Grand Ridge with Rev. Eric Tinsley officiating. Interment will follow at Ashford City Cemetery in Ashford, AL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Providence Baptist Church, 6940 Providence Church Road, Grand Ridge, FL 32442.