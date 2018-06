by Eleanor Dietrich

This plant (Teucrium canadense) grows up to three feet tall with a cluster of lavender flowers at the top of the stem. It is in the mint family, having square stems and two-lipped flowers. The leaves are large and hairy with toothed margins (they smell foul when crushed). It blooms from April to November in our area and prefers to grow in damp soil where it can form extensive colonies.