Walker obit

Aaron Daniel Walker, 26, of Bonifay, FL, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Graceville, FL.

Aaron was born February 24,1992 in Augusta, GA. He enjoyed fishing, skateboarding, bicycle riding, and basketball. He loved the outdoors and anything related to sports. Aaron was a youth leader for a few months at his church in South Carolina. He also loved riding motorcycles with the Christian Motorcycle Association where he traveled to many places and ministered with the group.

Aaron is preceded in death by his grandmother, Lois Walker.

He is survived by his mother, Gina Gallegos and step father, Jesus Gallegos; his sister, Elena Gallegos; his son, Branson and his mother Candace Stephens; his grandfather, Quinnon Walker and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018 at Carmel Assembly of God Church with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at Carmel Assembly of God Church.

A graveside service will be 1p.m. EST, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Crown Hill Cemetery, 1903 Dawson Road, Albany, GA, 31707 with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carmel Assembly of God Church, 1484 Carmel Church Rd., Bonifay, FL, 32425.