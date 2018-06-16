McEntyre obit

Glenn M. McEntyre, age 70 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Glenn was born on July 25, 1947 to J.O. and Neva Brinley McEntyre. He served his country in the Army National Guard and had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 1975, coming from Enterprise, Alabama. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Chipley. He was also a member of the Orion Lodge #40, past President of the Methodist Men, past District Lay Speaker Director for the United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Walk to Emmaus Board Member, Disciple Bible Study Program Teacher, held numerous Board and Leadership positions at First United Methodist Church and hosted First United Methodist Church Men’s Reunion group meetings every Wednesday mornings for the past 8 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.O. and Neva McEntyre; two brothers: Rhett David McEntyre and John Wesley McEntyre.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Helen Guettler McEntyre of Chipley, Florida; one son: Shane McEntyre of Troy, Alabama; one daughter: Stephanie Glass of Birmingham, Alabama; one sister: Margaret Ruth Green of Graceville, Florida; two grandchildren: Morghen Glass and Jessica Glass; several nieces and nephews; an abundant host of extended family, friends, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Monday, June 18, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. John Whitley and Rev. Jerry May officiating. Interment will follow in Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Pallbearers asked to serve are Gabriel Berry, Lance Berry, Adam Scurlock, Stephen Trimble, Isaac Guettler, Jason Guettler, Duane Odom, Adam French, and Jason French.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Laus Deo reunion group consisting of David Ridley, Buddy Dickson, Fred Buchanan, Dennis Richards, Pat Pelham, Steve Lowery, Grady Merritt, Jerry Carnley, and John Blythe.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Glenn’s honor to the First United Methodist Church building fund.