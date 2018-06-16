Head Start accepting applications

Tri-County Head Start is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 School Term. Tri-County Community Council, Inc. Head Start program is a high quality early childhood program that serves children who are three or four on or before September 1st. Applications can be picked up from Tri-County Chipley Head Start, Head Start Admin Office in Westville or online at www.tricountyheadstart.com. If you need an application or want information please contact us Wednesday- Friday between the hours of 6:30 – 5:00 (hours for June) at 638-9800 located at 1264 South Blvd in Chipley or contact HS/EHS Admin Office in Westville Monday – Thursday between the hours of 6:30 – 5:30 (summer hours) at 548-9900. The first day of school is August 13th.

