Two arrested on multiple felony charges

A search of a residence in Washington County leads to the arrest of two suspects on multiple felony charges.

Just before noon on Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County Drug Task Force responded to a residence on Bethel Road after receiving reports of drug activity within the home.

As investigators made contact with the residents of the home, 34-year-old David Waddell and 29-year-old Justina Williams, they received consent to search the home. During a search of the master bedroom, investigators located one plastic bag of methamphetamine and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun with a homemade pistol grip. In a second bedroom, two plastic bags of methamphetamine were located, as well as an empty ink pen which contained methamphetamine residue.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, use or display of a firearm during a felony. Williams has also been charged with child neglect due to a child being present in the home and all items being within the child’s reach.

Waddell was also taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.