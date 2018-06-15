Brenda G. Tice or BG as her friends knew her, passed from this life on Monday, June 11, 2018 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. She was born on April 17, 1950 in Kynesville, FL, to the late James R. and Myrtle (Mashburn) Tice.

BG was a lifelong resident of the Jackson County area. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cottondale, an active member of the UMW, The Friendship Club and was the Historian for the District UMW.

She is survived by her son, Gary M. Tice and wife Nichole of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Dianna Watkins of Jacksonville, FL, two brothers, Donny Tice of Cottondale, FL, Jimmy Tice and wife Sandy of Cottondale, FL, one sister, Diane Jackson of Marianna, FL, two grandchildren, Seth Watkins, Savannah Broxton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Hawes officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

