STEM summer camp at FPTC

Florida Panhandle Technical College has become home away from home to faculty members from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and PAEC personnel, who are providing Unmanned Systems STEM Summer Challenges to groups of middle and high school students from Walton, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, and Calhoun Counties. The event is provided at no cost to participating students through an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University partnership with the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium. Florida Panhandle Technical College, another project partner is providing space and technical support for the challenge activities.

