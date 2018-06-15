School bus training

BONIFAY, Fla. – Holmes County Sheriff John Tate attended a recent training for Holmes County School District bus drivers, taking a moment to speak about a variety of safety topics, ranging from the importance of drivers following their instincts to handling unthinkable and even potentially deadly situations.

“It is just as important for our school bus drivers to think ahead and be prepared for these scenarios as it is for our teachers and school administrators,” said Sheriff Tate.

“Our bus drivers do more than transport our students. They often serve as the eyes and ears of the community, having driven their route enough and knowing their assigned children well enough to spot when something doesn’t seem right.”