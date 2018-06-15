Lunsford obit

Mrs. Clara Lucille Payne Lunsford, age 76, of Chipley, Florida, passed away June 12, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida. She was born March 17, 1942 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Dalton Holstead and Lucille Austin Holstead.

In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by the father of her children, Dallas L. Payne; one son, Alex Dean Payne; a grandson, Jason Payne; three brothers, Teddy Holstead, Leroy Holstead and Curtis Holstead; two sisters, Marie Fry and Theresa Cooper.

Clara is survived by her husband, Oliver V. Lunsford; three sons, Michael A. Payne and wife Jessyle of Katy, TX, Cutis L. Payne of Youngstown, FL and David L. Payne and wife Allison of Chipley, FL; one daughter, Judith Payne Main of Chipley, FL; 24 grandchildren, Crystal Jones, Carie Baxley, Joanie Miller, Jamison Wood, Melody Payne, Mark Coatney, Collin Morgan, Jill Morgan, Austin Hover, Jared Hover, Ashley Borst, Alicia Newell, Kristy Blount, James Michael Watson, Clarissa Brannon, Tiffany Bennette, Zach Payne, Elijah Payne, Jefferson Nonol, Michael Nonol, Amber Payne, Dallas Payne, Alex Payne and Reese Hightower; 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Tony Holstead of South Bend, IN; three sisters, Dina Rajski and husband Marty of South Bend, IN, Nila Barrier and husband Roy of Misawaka, IN and Annette Fielding of Vernon, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 16, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.