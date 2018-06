The Chipola College School of Health Sciences will host a reception and demonstration, Thursday, June 21, at 10 a.m.

College officials will announce the national accreditation of Chipola’s Paramedic program. Results of the college’s nursing program licensure results also will be announced.

Dr. Vickie Stephens, new Dean of the School of Health Sciences will be introduced.

Refreshments will be served.

For information, call 718-2316.