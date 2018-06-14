Student Ethics Scholarship winner

Your Better Business Bureau® Serving Northwest Florida Foundation announces the second of three recipients of the 2018 BBB Student Ethics Scholarships in District III (Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington Counties). The program was created to recognize high school junior and senior students in the Florida Panhandle (14 county-wide service area) who personify personal character, integrity and have made the choice to lead by following a moral compass. An independent panel of judges selected the recipients based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic history. Each student selected received a $1,000 scholarship to the college/university of their choice.

Sarah Lynn White graduated from Blountstown High School in May. During her years she learned leadership skills through her course work and extra-curricular activities. She was on the junior varsity cheerleading squad and served as captain and then the varsity cheerleading squad, had leading roles in musicals such as “The King and I” and “Peter Pan,” was the youth representative for The First United Methodist Church of Blountstown Church Council (since 10th grade), was honored with several prestigious honor choir acceptances, and member of the Beta Club. Sarah also volunteered for several community activities such as Calhoun County’s annual “Goat Day,” sang in both church and school choirs with solos, participated in several church positions growing up and was very active in 4-H both as a participant and leader. She is described as a person that “sets her mind to something (and) is unwavering in her commitment to accomplishing that task and doing it well.” Sarah has now set her mind on Chipola College in the fall majoring in Music Education and continuing her academics until she receives her Doctorate. She hopes to teach music at the college level and compose original musical compositions.