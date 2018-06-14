Search warrant leads to weapon and drug charge; three arrested

An investigation into an altercation leads to a search warrant of a Washington County residence, resulting in three arrests.

Washington County Sheriff’s Telecommunication Center received a 911 call Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. The complainant stated during a verbal altercation, 32-year-old Timothy Massaline of Chipley threatened her with a handgun before she fled from the Summer Brook Apartments.

Shortly after the incident, deputies located Massaline at a residence on Orange Hill. During the investigation into the altercation, deputies acquired information that led them to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

As deputies conducted a search they discovered drug paraphernalia throughout the home. In the master bedroom, deputies discovered 150 grams of marijuana and $419 in cash. Also located was a revolver matching the description of the gun used during the altercation.

Timothy Massaline was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Also arrested were the occupants of the home, 29-year-old Ashton Davis of Caryville, and 39-year-old Lola Wilson of Chipley. Wilson is currently on state probation for a previous charge of introduction of contraband into a detention facility during her employment as a corrections officer.

Davis and Wilson were booked into the Washington County Jail on the felony charge of possession of marijuana more than 20 grams.

