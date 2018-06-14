McFarland obit

Barbara G. McFarland, 76, of Grand Ridge died Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Graceville, Fl.

She was an educator with the State of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis McFarland in 2006.

She is survived by two sons, Leroy McFarland of Headland, Michael McFarland (Lisa) of Lakeland; one brother Antonio Garcia of North Carolina; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Friday, 10 a.m., June 15, 2018 at Dykes Cemetery in Grand Ridge with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.