Johnston obit

Mary Lou Johnston, 71 of Slocomb, AL, Fadette Community, passed away, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Mary Lou was born in Graceville on July 24, 1946 to the late Lloyd and Bonnie Coker Register. A graduate of Poplar Spring High School, Class of 1964, Mary Lou worked with the Bank of Jackson County for over 25 years. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, she loved to play the piano, gardening and most of all spending time with her precious grandchildren.

A Home-going service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Fadette Pentecostal Ministries with Revs. Johnny Strickland, Jim Creel and Kent Lampp officiating. Burial will follow in Church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Predeceased by her parents, son Jeff Johnston and one brother Rev. Jackie Register.

She is survived by her devoted husband John A. Johnston, Slocomb; children Todd Bell (Tracey Kent), Tina Golden (Tony), Graceville; Sherri Bell, Indianapolis, IN, James Bell, Slocomb, Keith Johnston, Orlando, FL, Paula Johnson (E.J.), Belle, FL, Cynthia Marazitto (Joe), Lakeland, FL, Dylan Carberry, Cassie Johnston, Slocomb, Jason Johnston, Littleton, CO; five brothers and sisters Betty Sue Taylor (Kenneth), Lynn Haven, FL, Gerald Register (Janice), Myrl Worley (Dale), Graceville, Allen Register (Mary Ann), Chipley, FL, Wanda Mattox (Estal), sister-in-law Linda Register, Graceville; twelve grandchildren, one great grandson, several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.