Chipley man arrested for molestation

A Chipley man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a teen while at a residence to do yard work.

On June 5th, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible sex offense which had already occurred. When deputies arrived on scene, the mother provided a statement that her child’s demeanor was unusual which caused her concern. As she began to question her child about the day, the teen stated, “I do not want Carl to mow our grass anymore.” The mother began to question her child further and at this time the teen described a situation that happened earlier that morning.

Soon after 67-year-old Carl Marrion McCary arrived at the residence, he knocked on the door and advised the teen that he would be working in the yard. McCary then let himself into the home. While inside the home, the teen stated he began to touch her inappropriately. As the teen pushed McCary away, he left the house laughing.

During an investigation into the allegations, investigators obtained a statement from McCary, at which time he admitted to touching the teen. McCary was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.