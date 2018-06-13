Murphy obit

David Eugene Murphy, 78, of Marianna, died Sunday, June 10, 2018 at The Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

He was a native of Guncannon, PA, and he served in USAF for four years. He married Claudia Stewart in 1959. David was retired from the UGI Gas Company after 32 years of service and he later moved to Jackson County, Florida, where he was a member of Marvin Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed doing yard work, remodeling, building things and he liked to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd Leroy Murphy and Alma E. Beck Murphy; sister, Margaret Murphy Spicher; brother, Charles Murphy.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Claudia Murphy; two children, David E. Murphy, Jr., Debra K Murphy; six grandchildren, David T M Murphy, Ashley R. Murphy, Miranda Murphy, Sarah Vance, Kylee Murphy and Michael Laman; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Murphy Howell.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Irvin Jennison officiating. Interment will be in New Hope Free Will Baptist Cemetery, Dellwood with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until funeral time at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.