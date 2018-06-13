Moore obit

Mrs. Helen Ann Moore, 71, of Cottonwood, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday June 10, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born May 07, 1947 in Bakers Hill, AL, to the late Aaron and Mamie Watson Capehart. She was a retired educator in Houston County, AL, and a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Cottonwood, AL.

She is survived by two sisters: Maggie Morris of Cottonwood, AL, and Jewel Sue Chapman of Dothan, AL; four sons she raised as her own: Michael Capehart (LaKisha) and Joseph Cody (Vanessa), both of Cottonwood, AL, Larry Sanders (Michelle) of Somerset, NJ, and Aaron Sanders of Virginia Beach, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 15th, from 5-7 PM at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Dyras Road in Cottonwood, AL.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 16th, at 2:00 PM at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Cottonwood, AL.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.