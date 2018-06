Mark your calendar to attend the 2018 Jackson County Cattlemen’s Tour the morning of July 12th. All producers are welcome. The tour will assemble at the Marianna High School Baseball Field parking lot and depart at 9:00 am. The tour will conclude with lunch at the Jackson County Ag Center on Hwy 90 west of Marianna.

Please RSVP by July 10th to the Jackson County Extension office at 850.482.9620 to allow us to plan for food.