WCSO Summer Camp

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Summer Camp was a great success this year. More than 60 teens participating throughout last week, learning leadership skills, defensive tactics, and law enforcement operations. Camp participants also had the opportunity to become CPR certified.

This year’s camp was filled with an amazing group. Their eagerness to soak in every minute of the camp was a welcomed sight as each day progressed.

“The participation levels of our camp in previous years are no comparison to what we experienced this year,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Not only is the camp based on the importance of these teens acquiring the knowledge to defend themselves and respond safely in emergency situations, it is also about fostering relationships with each one of them. They need to know we are on their side.”

WCSO is already looking for ways to improve and grow next year’s camp as well as the possibility of bringing a camp for younger children to our county.

“The kindness and generosity of our community makes events like this possible for us. From the donations of food to Florida Panhandle Technical College providing a great location, we could not have pulled this off without your support,” states Crews.