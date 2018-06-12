Wamble obit

Donna Wamble, 52, of Marianna, went peacefully, June 9, 2018 at 11:44 p.m. in her husband’s arms at their home after an extended illness. She was also surrounded by family and friends.

Donna Elizabeth Barwick was born August 11, 1965 to Don and Harriet Barwick. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Harriet Barwick; sister, Danae Barwick and son, Adam Wayne Wamble.

Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Russell Wamble; two daughters, Kristy Elizabeth Boutwell and husband, James Patrick Boutwell and April Renea Kinard; five grandchildren, Destinee Shianne Boutwell, James Patrick Boutwell Jr, Robert Lion Boutwell, Damien Allen Kinard, and Diesel Wayne Kinard; three brothers, Donnie Barwick and wife, Laurie, Jason Barwick and wife Lori, Tony Barwick and wife, Vicki; one sister, Tina Sims; mother-in-law, Mable Wamble and father-in-law, Don Wamble; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly.

Donna Elizabeth Wamble was a loving homemaker and Nona/Grandma to five wonderful grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, helping others in need and spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. She was a HUGE Florida Gator Fan. She loved to watch the FSU and UF game every year. She was so loved and will be missed by many.

James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Service arrangements are incomplete at this time.