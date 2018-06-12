On Monday, July 9, CareerSource Chipola will be launching a new series of job readiness workshops to prepare members of the local community for employment opportunities. All workshops in the series will be open to the public and free of charge.

“Through conversations with our customers and our community, we discovered a need for specific programs that will prepare individuals for the job search and employment process,” said CSC Communications & Programs Specialist Lauren Morris, who will serve as one of the workshop facilitators. “We want to ensure our community has access to the information and resources needed to successfully obtain and retain employment in our area.”

Each workshop will focus on a specific area of job readiness.

Completing Applications: Monday, July 9. One of the first steps toward a new job or career is accurately and thoroughly completing an application. Attendees will work with a trained facilitator to learn what employers are looking for, and what may be a red flag. This will include how to list previous employment, how to address issues that may affect an individual’s ability to get an interview, etc.

Overcoming Background Issues: Wednesday, July 11. Attendees will learn how to answer specific background-related questions on applications and in interviews, and will be introduced to additional resources to assist in overcoming barriers to employment.

Resume Writing: Monday, July 16. Your resume’s job is to get you a job interview…our job is to show you how to make that happen. Individuals attending this session will learn about proper formatting and wording, as well as how to target your resume to a specific employer or industry.

Best Foot Forward: Monday, July 23. First impressions are lasting impressions. What does yours say to employers? Attendees will be introduced to all aspects of professionalism: how to dress for an interview, how to present yourself professionally on social media, how to prepare for a networking event or job fair, etc.

Interviewing Skills: Monday, July 30. Attendees will learn common interview dos and don’ts, and interview follow-up etiquette. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in a mock interview session to learn how to answer commonly asked interview questions.

Seating will be limited, so interested individuals should contact CareerSource Chipola at 850-633-4419 for more information or to reserve a spot.

CareerSource Chipola is a non-profit corporation providing job skill training and employment services in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington Counties. CSC works with multiple education facilities as well as state and local agencies to help our residents obtain and maintain employment as well as working with employers to help them find the workforce they need. The majority of CSC board members must come from the private sector.