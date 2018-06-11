Shores obit

Eunice Inez Shores, 92, died June 8th, 2018 at her home in Marianna following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Shores was born May 15, 1926 in Cottondale Florida. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, the late Leonard M. Shores Sr. and a daughter, Frances Lee Shores.

She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother who was active as a Girls Auxiliary teacher for many years as well as serving faithfully as Church Librarian. She loved God, her family, and church. She also enjoyed the Marianna Woman’s Club, her Sunday school class, reading, and gardening.

She is survived by three sons, Leonard M Shores, Jr and wife, Sandy, William B Shores and the late Cherilyn Rettig Shores, David B. Shores and wife, Renee Griffin Shores, and one daughter Judith A. Branning and husband, Ronald W. Branning.

She was adored by her 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was lovingly cared for by three special ladies, Christine Carnley, Sharon Goodall, and Barbara Yon.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 18th, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow at Cottondale First Methodist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Monday, June 18th, 2018 prior to the services.