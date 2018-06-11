Loving obit

Madouna Loving, 65, of Greenwood, departed this earth on Thursday, June 7, at 8:48 a.m. in Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

A native of Richland, MS, Mrs. Loving had resided in and around Jackson County for 39 years. She had taught for the State of Mississippi for five years before moving to Florida and being employed with the Jackson County School System for 30 years, where she taught college prep mathematics, history, and science. Before her retirement, she began teaching middle school students math, in preparation for them to enter into high school. During her entire career of teaching in Florida, Mrs. Loving taught all 30 years at Malone High School. She was very active in the Junior and Senior Beta clubs, academic teams, in her church and various charitable foundations.

She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Carl and Odelle Magee of Richland, MS.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Loving of Greenwood; her son, Reginald Loving of Grand Ridge; her sister, Wanda Hickman of Meridian, MS; and her grandson, Alexander Quinn Loving of Marianna.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at James and Sikes Funeral Home in Marianna with Rev. John Smith officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Visitation was one hour prior to services.

Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS, on Monday, June 11, at 3 p.m.