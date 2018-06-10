Smith obit

Julia E. Smith, age 88, of Ellerslie, GA, went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2018 in Cobis Personal Care Home in Columbus, GA.

Julia was born on June 10, 1929 in Graceville, FL, to Zacharias and Annie (Adams) Golden. She was a member of Gully Springs Baptist Church in Bonifay.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and beloved husband, Simeon Allen Smith.

She is survived by her son, Tim Smith and wife Susan of Ellerslie, GA; daughter, Lynn Davies of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Gully Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Bonifay. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.