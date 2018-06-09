Wildflower alert

by Eleanor Dietrich

There are 14 different species of spiderlily (Hymenocallis) that have been documented in Florida, and eight of them grow in the panhandle area of Florida. Although the species of a spiderlily might be difficult to identify by a non-botanist, the general shape of a spiderlily flower is not difficult to recognize and very distinctive. The white flowers have a central white cup (corona) with six long narrow tepals radiating from the top of a green tube below the corona. Six stamens rise from the margin of the corona. They grow in moist and often shady areas.