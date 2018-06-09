Student Ethics Scholarship winner

Pensacola, Fla. — Your Better Business Bureau® Serving Northwest Florida Foundation announces the first of three recipients of the 2018 BBB Student Ethics Scholarships in District III (Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington Counties). The program was created to recognize high school junior and senior students in the Florida Panhandle (14 county-wide service area) who personify personal character, integrity and have made the choice to lead by following a moral compass. An independent panel of judges selected the recipients based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic history. Each student selected received a $1,000 scholarship to the college/university of their choice.

Caroline Marie Hanson graduated from Deane Bozeman School as valedictorian last month. Carly, as she is known to her friends and family, was very active throughout her high school years. She excelled both inside and outside the classroom and will start her collegiate years at the University of Florida with 60 college credit hours already completed. “Carly is always willing to help and has a heart to help those less fortunate than herself,” was how one person described her. She plans to pursue a dual degree in Biological Engineering with a focus in agriculture and Sustainability Studies. Her goal is to join the Peace Corp after graduation and serve as a Sustainable Agriculture Volunteer.