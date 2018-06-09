Wauchula “Missy” Odom, age 64, passed from this life Friday, June 8, 2018.

She was born in Chipley on July 24, 1953 to Willie Thomas and Bell (Hughes) Reynolds. Missy was an LPN and loved all her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Shannon Reynolds, Lloyd Reynolds, John C. Reynolds, and Arlis Reynolds; and sisters: Annie Reynolds and Vivian Ruth Reynolds.

Missy is survived by her husband, Gerald Odom; her daughter, Christina McDonald; her step-children: Gary, Jerri Lynn, Dianna, Sarah and Pam; brothers: Willie T. Reynolds, Jr., Kenneth E. Reynolds and Winston H. Reynolds; sisters: Ruby Stefko, Lahrue Sachon, Rachel Reynolds and Martha Davis; two grandchildren: Blythe Ogletree and Blake Ogletree; and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

