John Albert McKinney, age 60, passed from this life Friday, June 8, 2018 at his home. He was born in Manatee County, FL, on October 7, 1957.

John retired from the City of Callaway and was in the United States Marine Corp.

He is survived by his parents, Wallace and Barbara McKinney; his wife, Eunice McKinney; two step-children, John and Sarah Wood; his sister, Kirby; and three grandchildren.

Memorialization is by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online registry at www.brownfh.net.