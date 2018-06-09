Johnston obit

Joshua Bennie Johnston, age 23, of Bonifay unexpectedly passed away June 5. He was born in Riverdale, GA, on December 10, 1994.

He was currently employed by DCC Construction while aspiring to be a culinary chef. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed working on old cars and cooking.

Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Mark Johnston of Chattanooga, TN; paternal grandparents, Bennie and Edie Johnston of Chattanooga, TN; maternal grandparents, George and Wanda Blackburn of Tullahoma, TN.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Davies, and stepfather, James Davies of Bonifay; four sisters: Lisa Podvin of Fargo, ND, Tabatha Holloway of Bonifay, Sheila Johnston of Darlington, Kari Grinya of Chicago, IL; and his fiance’ Jacqui Bartholomay.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Peel Funeral Home. Memorialization will follow by cremation.