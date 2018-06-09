Everett obit

Charles C. Everett, age 79 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born on August 16, 1939 in Washington County, Florida, to James and Sally Parish Everett. Mr. Everett was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and a welder by trade. He served in the United States Army and was a part of the Berlin Crisis of 1961. He was a faithful member of Salem Free Will Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Sally Everett; brother: James “Jimmy” Everett.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon Everett of Cottondale, FL; two sons: Eric Everett and wife Kim of Gray, GA, Vince Everett and wife Samantha of Port St. Joe, FL; four siblings: Dollie Haven of Dothan, AL, Ethelyn Brock of Bainbridge, GA, Billy Ray Everett and wife Myra of Youngstown, FL, Margie Nell Kelly of Chipley, FL; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Salem Free Will Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, with Bro. J.W. Watson officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Cypress Creek Cemetery in Alford, Florida, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 2-3P.M. Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Salem Free Will Baptist Church.