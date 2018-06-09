The 63rd Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 23rd. We are requesting both homeowner and commercially grown melons for contribution to our Big Melon Contest and Auction.

Entries must be brought to the Washington County Agricultural Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley FL. no later than 3:30pm on Friday, June 22nd.

Winners of the contest will be announced prior to the scheduled auction at 12:00pm and will subsequently be auctioned off along with all other melon entries. Champion, Reserve Champion and individual class winners will receive a monetary premium courtesy of the Panhandle Watermelon Festival committee. In addition, winners will be released to local news media outlets.

Please call or email with your varieties and total number of melons you plan to submit. This will help us plan space and allow us to better organize the contest.

Please direct all questions to Matthew Orwat, mjorwat@ufl.edu or phone: (850) 638-6180. ​