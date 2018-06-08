Register obit

Jewellene Holley Register went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, June 5.

Born on May 24, 1926, she had lived in Jackson County for most of her life. After spending nine years in Dothan, Alabama, residing at Wesley Manor, she returned to Florida this past Christmas to reside at Panama City Health and Rehabilitation so she could be closer to her family. Mrs. Register taught school briefly in Alford at a young age during WWII. She also worked in the office of the family’s business, Register Meat Company in Cottondale. She then retired after 25 years of employment with Gilbert Peanut Mill in Cottondale. A faithful member of First Baptist Church of Cottondale for many years, she served as church clerk for most of her active years there. Known for her friendly manner, her caring nature, and her constant concern for others in the community, she was a good friend to many.

Mrs. Register was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clarence Elton Register; her parents, Maxwell and Trella Wright Holley; and her brothers, Dudley and Elwood Holley.

Survivors include a daughter, Judy Peterson and husband Karl of Panama City Beach; two sons, Barney Register and wife Sandra of Nicholas, CA, and Terry Register and wife Susie of Utah. She also leaves behind beloved grandsons, Joshua Davis Morris and wife Channah of Sugar Hill, GA, and Dylan Register of Norman, OK, as well as beloved granddaughters, Alanna Shankles and husband Steve of Birmingham, AL, and Jessie Vanchieri of Discovery Bay, CA. Other survivors include a special sister in law, Eleanor Holley of Jacksonville, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Cottondale Cemetery for family and close friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, with Rev. James Gray Braxton officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 8, at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mrs. Register to Emerald Coast Hospice or Partners for Pets.