Law Enforcement classes now forming at Chipola College

The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering daytime and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes. Daytime classes will begin on July 10th, 2018. Classes meet Monday through Friday from 7:30 A.M. until 4:30 P.M.

Night classes will meet weeknights beginning July 18th from 5:30 P.M. until 9:30 P.M.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola College Public Service Building each Tuesday at 8:00 A.M. The cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screen. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. If interested please contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.