Harrison obit

Mrs. Lillian Lounette Harrison, age 84, of Caryville, passed away June 7 at her home. She was born February 4, 1934 in Caryville to the late Homer Amber McWilliams and Sara Clemmie Register McWilliams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Angus Lee Harrison, a daughter, Gwen Harcus, two brothers, and five sisters.

Lounette is survived by two children, Vicky Yates and husband David of Bonifay, and Glenn Dale Harrison of Caryville; six grandchildren: Misty, Kim, Zachery, Will, Kayla, Mindy; and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.